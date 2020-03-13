Azerbaijani student in Italy: Everything is closed, we await return home (EXCLUSIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Most public places have closed due to coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Turana Huseyn, an Azerbaijani student at Sapienza University of Rome (Sapienza Università di Roma), told Trend on March 13.

Italy - a country of some 60 million people - was placed under quarantine as the government stepped up efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Italy saw a surge in deaths on March 10. A lockdown came into force across the entire nation and will remain in place until at least April 3. Italians are facing a new reality of life with a curfew, travel restrictions and enforced space between people in public places.

“Everything is closed everywhere. All the shops, cafes and restaurants, and large shopping centers are closed here. All educational institutions have suspended classes. Going out without special need is prohibited. Currently, apart from small shops and pharmacies, nothing works. Lessons are held online,” Turana Huseyn said.

“Pharmacies and shops are open during certain hours. That is, it is impossible to go there at any time we please. First comers are asked why they come in, necessary documents are needed. On the streets people try to keep distance,” Huseyn said.

“I have applied to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy to return to the country,” Turana Huseyn added.

“We have contacted the embassy and said that we want to return home. We got contacted from the Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and got ourselves registered. So now we're expecting news regarding our return home," said the student.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,700. Over 128,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 68,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.