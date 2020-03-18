WHO's Azerbaijani office: Trusting facts people to panic less due to coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Trusting facts people will panic less due to coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the World Health Organization's (WHO) office in Azerbaijan on March 18.
According to WHO, a large amount of information about coronavirus can worry people:
“We must trust the official facts, not rumors and false information. This can help prevent the panic,” WHO said.
