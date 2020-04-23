Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23
Azerbaijan has confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, Trend reports on April 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
Up to date, 1,548 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 948 of them recovered, 20 people have died. Currently, 580 people are being treated in special hospitals.
The condition of 16 patients is assessed as severe, 25 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.
