Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases, 65 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A citizen born in 1935, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has died. He also suffered from arterial hypertension, atherosclerotic cardiosclerosis, and coronary heart disease.

Up until now, 1,592 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 1,013 of them recovered, 21 people have died. Currently, 558 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 16 patients out of these 558 is assessed as severe, 23 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal cases of infection, 114,410 tests have been carried out in the country so far.