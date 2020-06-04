All pharmacies, stores to be closed in some Azerbaijan's cities on weekend (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

All pharmacies and stores will be closed in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, and Lankaran cities and Absheron district on the weekend as part of the quarantine regime, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on June 4, Trend reports.

“The state structures will work until 14:00 (GMT+4) in Azerbaijan on June 5,” the chairman added. "Citizens must not perceive this as a holiday. All pharmacies and stores will be closed during the weekend. There is no panic among citizens. Citizens have enough time to meet the necessary needs today and tomorrow."

Bayramli added that similar restrictions may be applied during several weekends.