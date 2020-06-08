Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks re-introduction of hard quarantine (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 12:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Information on the re-introduction of a number of restrictions during the tightened quarantine regime on June 13, 14 and 15 in Azerbaijan's Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region, disseminated on behalf of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, is false, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov told Trend.

He noted that the information on the issue spread on some websites, is false.

“The prime minister’s appeal of June 4 doesn’t contain such a statement,” the spokesman added.

“No decision was made in this regard. If any discussions are held or the decision is made, the public will officially be informed,” Mammadov said.

Some websites disseminated information on behalf of Ali Asadov, in which they indicated that due to the sharp spread of coronavirus infection in the country, the next tightened quarantine will be introduced in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron regions on June 13, 14 and 15.