Azerbaijan reveals list of newly applied restrictions amid tightened quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Due to the fact that a high dynamics of infection with the COVID-19 virus has recently been recorded in Azerbaijan, a decision to introduce new quarantine restrictions was made, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision of the Operational Headquarters:

- in the cities of Shaki, Lankaran, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, Khachmaz districts, where a strict quarantine regime has been introduced, the measures regarding it were extended until 06:00 on December 7, 2020;

- the restriction on passenger traffic in the Baku Metro has been extended until 06:00 on December 28, 2020;

- on Saturdays and Sundays from 00:00 on November 21 to 06:00 on December 28, 2020, public transport throughout the country will not work;

- on Saturdays and Sundays from 00:00 on November 21 to 06:00 on December 28, 2020, the provision of field services in all areas, with the exception of all vital activities, as well as pharmacies and grocery stores, has been suspended;

- from November 21, 2020, during the period of the special quarantine regime in all closed rooms and open spaces throughout the country, the use of medical masks will be mandatory. Monitoring compliance with the rules for the use of masks will be tightened.