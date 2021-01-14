Baku among 50 'Most Instagrammable places in the world'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijani city of Baku was named among 50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World – 2021, Trend reports.

The list was compiled by Big 7 Travel, which said the 'widely captivating capital of Azerbaijan is loaded with Insta hotspots'.

“From the ultramodern and award-winning Heydar Aliyev Centre to the 12-century remnant of Icherisheher, Baku is full of character perfect for your feed,” the article said.

Furthermore, Big 7 Travel named Tokyo, Japan to be the most ‘Instagrammable’ place in the world, whereas Athens, Greece were named to be least ‘Instagrammable’ in the overall list of TOP-50 places in the world.

The final list destinations was compiled from a scoring system that analysed the amount of hashtags per destination, survey results from the agency’s social audience, and input from its editorial team.