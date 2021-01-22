Employee of Azerbaijan's ANAMA hits mine in liberated Jabrayil (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

An employee of the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) 47-years-old Azer Sultanov hit a mine in the liberated Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, receiving various injuries, Trend reports on Jan.22 citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

"In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Sultanov, sent to the Jabrayil district, hit a mine during demining work for construction of the railway and received various injuries. The prosecutor's office of the district opened a criminal case on the fact under Articles 100.2 (planning, preparing, unleashing, or waging an aggressive war), 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan," the office said.

An inspection of the accident place was carried out, appropriate examinations were appointed and other necessary procedural actions were performed. Investigative measures in the criminal case are ongoing.

The Jabrayil district had been liberated by Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).