Azerbaijan holds minute of silence to honor Khojaly genocide victims
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan held a minute of silence at 17:00 (GMT +4) to pay tribute to the Khojaly genocide victims, Trend reports on Feb.26.
The movement of traffic and pedestrians in Azerbaijan was stopped for a minute to honor the tragedy victims.
The minute of silence was accompanied by the horns of ships in the Bay of Baku.
