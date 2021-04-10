Azerbaijan confirms 2,192 more COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,192 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 patients have recovered and 33 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 283,579 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 249,013 of them have recovered, and 3,879 people have died. Currently, 30,687 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,912 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,005,197 tests have been conducted so far.
