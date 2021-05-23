Azerbaijani athlete won bronze at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete Maryam Topchubashova with a score of 19,000 points took third place in the individual program among women (age category 12-14), Trend reports on May 23.

The first place was taken by Elizaveta Rudneva (Russia, 19.800 points), the second place was taken by Leysan Kupershmit (Russia, 19.700 points).

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the final day, gymnasts in the age categories 12-14 and 15-17 years old perform in the finals of the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios and groups. In addition, gymnasts in the 15-17 age group will compete for medals in the aerodance program.

Azerbaijan is represented in the finals: in the individual program - Maryam Topchubashova, in the trio - Sara Alikhanly, Aliya Ismailova and Sanam Kazimova, in the group - Maryam Topchubashova, Fidan Ibragimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Leyla Akhmedova and Ailin Aliyeva. All gymnasts are in the 12-14 age group.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.