Azerbaijan confirms 57 more COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 57 new COVID-19 cases, 84 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on June 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 335,625 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,794 of them have recovered, and 4,965 people have died. Currently, 866 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,948 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,698,172 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
In Aghdam, I witnessed something I never seen in my political and professional life - UNAOC High Rep
Azerbaijani to show unique experience worldwide - from devastation to development, decent living standards - president
Aside from Aghdam, there are hundreds of thousands of mines in other districts - Azerbaijani president
Trilateral working group to continue activity after formation of new Armenian government - Azerbaijani official