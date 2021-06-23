Azerbaijan confirms 57 more COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 57 new COVID-19 cases, 84 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on June 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,625 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,794 of them have recovered, and 4,965 people have died. Currently, 866 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,948 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,698,172 tests have been conducted so far.