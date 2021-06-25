Azerbaijan confirms 65 more COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 65 new COVID-19 cases, 89 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on June 25 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,741 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,959 of them have recovered, and 4,967 people have died. Currently, 815 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,728 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,713,779 tests have been conducted so far.