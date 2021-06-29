Azerbaijan holds master class on trampoline gymnastics in Gakh district (PHOTO)

Society 29 June 2021 19:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan holds master class on trampoline gymnastics in Gakh district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

A master class for children in trampoline gymnastics jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) and the Regional Development Public Association was held in Azerbaijan’s Gakh district, Trend reports citing the AGF’s website.

Some 50 children living in the Gakh district took part in a master class called "Small Champions".

During the master class, its participants were informed about the trampoline gymnastics, apparatus which is used in this kind of gymnastics, as well as about the Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts and their success.

The members of the Azerbaijani national trampoline gymnastics team, namely, Magsud Mahsudov, Seljan Magsudova, Huseyn Abbasov and Shafiga Humbatova, as well as the coaches of the team, visited Gakh in connection with the master class. Gymnasts, having performed trampoline exercises, conducted the master class for the participants of the event.

After the children were informed about gymnastic equipment, they demonstrated their sports skills.

The children received certificates from the Regional Development Public Association and gifts from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation at the end of the event.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Paris gets new JPMorgan trading hub in post-Brexit push
Paris gets new JPMorgan trading hub in post-Brexit push
US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country
US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan holds master class on trampoline gymnastics in Gakh district (PHOTO) Society 19:23
EBRD forecasts Georgian economy to grow Business 18:06
Azerbaijan launches new e-service for vaccinations Society 17:52
Azerbaijani doctor warns of new global pandemic Society 17:44
Inaugurating embassy in UAE, Israel tells region: "We're here to stay" Israel 17:41
Oman expands COVID-19 vaccinations to over 18s Arab World 17:41
Paris gets new JPMorgan trading hub in post-Brexit push Europe 17:30
Vaccination with third dose of Sputnik V safe, provides higher antibody titer Russia 17:28
Georgia sees increase in imports of mobile phones ICT 17:26
US Embassy in Turkmenistan names USAID's regional projects in country Business 17:26
Azerbaijan held investigation on crashed Russian helicopter - Prosecutor General's Office Politics 17:25
Azerbaijan sees decline in population's nominal income Finance 17:13
Iran shares data on minerals extraction from mines of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 17:05
Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Competitions in Geneva Society 17:04
Karabakh's water resources to contribute to dev't of adjacent territories - ministry Economy 16:57
Turkmen Ministry of Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 16:56
Weekly review of Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange Business 16:56
Investment in industrial plants in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province up Business 16:55
French Schneider Electric to provide smart tailored solutions for Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 16:53
Iran reveals number of enterprises put into operation in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 16:39
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for transport services Tenders 16:38
S. Korean CelluFab eyes launching biodegradable disposable production in Uzbek Tashkent region Uzbekistan 16:38
Uzbek currency rates for June 30 Finance 16:36
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region shows highest growth in business activity in May 2021 Business 16:36
Data on fees in Azerbaijani insurance market as of early June 2021 disclosed Finance 16:33
Alstom locomotives to help increase capacity of Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure Transport 16:33
Central Bank notes increase in net profit of Uzbek banks Finance 16:33
Iran's SAIPA to unveil new car Business 16:32
Minister discloses total volume of investments by EBRD in Azerbaijan's economy Finance 16:32
Wizz Air to return to Georgian Kutaisi International Airport Transport 16:29
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of bilateral co-op Business 16:29
Iran shares data on number of vaccinated citizens in Tehran province Politics 16:29
Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful performance at int'l tactical exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:28
Uzbekistan receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 16:24
Iran's TEDPIX sees gains Politics 16:24
Uncontracted Сaspian gas facing competitive challenges in core export destinations Oil&Gas 16:23
Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Delta strain Georgia 16:21
Iran Currency Exchange trade increases Business 16:20
Sales of Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company soar Oil&Gas 16:20
Various industrial contracts concluded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:20
Turkish cargo train to pass through Azerbaijan heading to China Transport 16:19
Iran sets new record on generation of small-scale power plants Oil&Gas 16:19
Azerbaijan unveils latest data on fees in insurance market Finance 16:18
Tete-a-tete meeting of Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon Kyrgyzstan 16:04
Courtyard by Marriott To Debut In Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16:00
Caspian countries should bring upstream and carbon-neutral investments together – Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 15:43
Putin has no plans for phone contacts with Saudi Arabia leadership before OPEC+ meeting Russia 15:24
Saudi Aramco seeks financing advisor for gas pipeline deal Arab World 15:21
Israel targets 14-month state budget to be approved by November Israel 15:20
Caspian Upstream needs highly-experienced IOCs Oil&Gas 15:18
Croatia twofold reduces import of Kazakh-made goods Business 15:17
$400 bn export target ambitious but achievable, needs aggressive marketing: FIEO Other News 15:17
Rs 1.75 lakh crore divestment target on track: Indian CEA Other News 15:14
India, Bhutan Review Development Partnership, Agree Over New Projects Other News 15:12
Zomato, Tiger Global to turn Grofers into unicorn with $120 million funding Other News 15:11
India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast Other News 15:08
Indian EAM Jaishankar, European Union Leader Discuss Covid Challenge, Development Cooperation Other News 15:07
India to issue 500,000 free visas to boost tourism Other News 15:02
Coal is dying and ADB wants out of it - NGO Forum on ADB's coal strategy exit Business 14:55
Georgian company to repair Garadagh-Agstafa-Tbilisii gas pipeline Oil&Gas 14:55
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for power units repair Tenders 14:54
LNG’s role in ensuring European supply security Oil&Gas 14:53
French Alstom ensuring safety of Azerbaijani railways Transport 14:51
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ unveils volume of currency sold at auctions in June 2021 Oil&Gas 14:50
EBRD reveals forecasts of Turkmenistan's real GDP for next year Finance 14:49
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company discloses production data Oil&Gas 14:36
Chinese business eyes renewables, transport, engineering projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:36
United Airlines orders 270 Boeing and Airbus jets US 14:34
Belarus discloses value of building material supplies to Azerbaijan Construction 14:33
Cargo transportation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province climbs Transport 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 29 Society 14:23
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 14:23
Georgia to use renewable energy sources in agricultural lending project Business 14:18
More than 2,000 people from Azerbaijan visited Uzbekistan in 2020 Tourism 14:16
Uzbekistan shares data on revenues from copper sales Uzbekistan 14:15
Member of Armenian armed group talks Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14:14
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights, Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution sign memorandum Politics 14:09
Iran's Shahid Salimi TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 13:46
Iranian Energy Minister talks about facilities in water, electricity sectors Oil&Gas 13:45
EBRD renews Azerbaijan's GDP growth forecast for 2021-2022 Finance 13:45
Iran to resume operations of manufacturing enterprises in Ardabil Province Business 13:41
Iran's auto industry reduces reliance on auto parts import - minister Business 13:39
Iran's Saderat Bank to support production and employment Business 13:37
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprombank consider measures to increase hydrocarbons output Oil&Gas 13:35
Iran's Karun power plant stops production due to water shortage Business 13:32
Uzbekistan's economy to grow due to higher prices for raw materials - EBRD Uzbekistan 13:26
Iran to negotiate with Russia to improve northern ports Business 13:26
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan to create joint dev't fund Business 13:21
Iran sees increase in price of gold and gold coin - Iran Gold and Jewelry Association Business 13:20
“Special” and “Exclusive” numbers with 099 prefix from Bakcell ICT 13:15
EBRD discloses volume of project portfolio in Azerbaijan Finance 13:14
Exports of Iran via Isfahan Province increase Business 13:14
Turkey reveals 5M2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports Transport 13:14
Lending to Azerbaijan's economy grows Finance 13:13
Number of ships docking at Turkish ports in May 2021 disclosed Transport 13:12
Iran's exports through customs of Mazandaran Province grow Business 13:12
Azerbaijan boosts production of building materials Business 13:11
Money supply continues to grow in Azerbaijan - Central Bank Finance 13:11
Azerbaijan unveils 5M2021 chemicals production figures Business 13:09
All news