Azerbaijan holds master class on trampoline gymnastics in Gakh district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

A master class for children in trampoline gymnastics jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) and the Regional Development Public Association was held in Azerbaijan’s Gakh district, Trend reports citing the AGF’s website.

Some 50 children living in the Gakh district took part in a master class called "Small Champions".

During the master class, its participants were informed about the trampoline gymnastics, apparatus which is used in this kind of gymnastics, as well as about the Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts and their success.

The members of the Azerbaijani national trampoline gymnastics team, namely, Magsud Mahsudov, Seljan Magsudova, Huseyn Abbasov and Shafiga Humbatova, as well as the coaches of the team, visited Gakh in connection with the master class. Gymnasts, having performed trampoline exercises, conducted the master class for the participants of the event.

After the children were informed about gymnastic equipment, they demonstrated their sports skills.

The children received certificates from the Regional Development Public Association and gifts from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation at the end of the event.