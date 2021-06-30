Owners of mechanical meters in Azerbaijan to use gas at old tariffs - Azerigas PU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The subscribers having smart meters will use gas at new tariffs from July 1 in Azerbaijan, Director General of Azerigas Production Union Ruslan Aliyev said, Trend reports on June 30.

“Those having mechanical meters will use gas at the old tariffs until July 10,” Aliyev said. “The software will be renewed before that date.”

“The new gas tariffs will contribute to the further development of heating systems in Azerbaijan,” the director general added.

“The centralized heating is used in many countries,” Aliyev said. “It differs from an individual heating system not only in terms of saving gas but also has many advantages from an environmental point of view.”

“Today Azerigas Production Union has 2.4 million subscribers, 1.3 million of whom will use gas within the limit of 1,200 cubic meters, that is, they will pay 0.10 qepik ($0.05) per cubic meter for it,” the director-general said.