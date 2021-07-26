Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 26
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Some 432 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 197 citizens, and the second one to 235 citizens.
