Register your kids for BSB Summer Camp for the most affordable prices

There are many benefits of sending your kids to summer camp including the development of social skills, character building, and community living skills. If you are located in Baku, we would love to have your children join our summer camp.

BSB Summer Camp is the perfect way to keep minds and bodies of students active over the summer. Our camp combines the energy of summer with our renowned education program.

The students will enjoy fun-filled days as they explore new, challenging, and educational experiences.

The students will participate in planned learning activities, arts and crafts and lots of outside time! Our BSB Camp team consists of highly qualified teachers who are passionate about education. Under their guidance, our campers will flourish academically, socially and emotionally. We look forward to enjoying a fun-filled summer with your child!

Places are filling fast so choose which option is best for you, or get in touch and we'll be happy with registration.

