Another fire and rescue team from Azerbaijan to land in Turkish Dalaman airport today - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

Another 200-person fire and rescue group sent to Turkey on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will land at the Turkish airport Dalaman tonight, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said this at a press conference in Manavgat district of Antalya province, Trend reports.

"A fire and rescue group of 162 people sent from Azerbaijan with 40 units of fire fighting equipment arrived via Georgia to Turkey," the minister added.