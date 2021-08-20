Azerbaijani citizens vaccinated abroad can be registered domestically - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The names of Azerbaijani citizens vaccinated abroad can be included in the corresponding system, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.

The assistant to the president made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 20.

"If any citizen was vaccinated against coronavirus abroad, then you need to call," Movsumov said.

Any citizen of Azerbaijan who was vaccinated against coronavirus abroad should call the hotline ‘9103’ of the Ministry of Health to include his/her name in the relevant system.