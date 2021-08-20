Azerbaijan to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions from September - president's assistant

Details added: the first version posted on 11:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

New restrictions due to coronavirus will be introduced in Azerbaijan from September 1, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

He noted that the coronavirus pandemic continues in the world.

According to Movsumov, from September 1, citizens aged over 18 will be able to use the services of catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers in Azerbaijan only if they have a COVID passport.