Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 12:13
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
The issue of resuming public transport work on weekends may be considered in September, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
According to Movsumov, with the growth of social activity of the population, the number of infected also increases.
"There is still time until September. In the middle of the month, the decision [concerning the transport work] may be made depending on the epidemiological situation," he added.
Latest
Azerbaijani team, participating in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, left for Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of additional section of railway in Ankara (Exclusive)
Educators to get more teaching hours following COVID-19 vaccination - Baku City Education Department
Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president
Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations
Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)