Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

The issue of resuming public transport work on weekends may be considered in September, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

According to Movsumov, with the growth of social activity of the population, the number of infected also increases.

"There is still time until September. In the middle of the month, the decision [concerning the transport work] may be made depending on the epidemiological situation," he added.