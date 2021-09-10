New overground subway station under construction in Baku - Baku Metro
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The overground subway station platform in Baku will be designed for trains of seven cars, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the head of the press service of Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov.
The new subway station in "Khojasan" depot, which will serve the "purple" line, is currently under construction.
"At the moment, work to create an infrastructure for the repair and maintenance of trains is underway. The construction of a ground metro station and road infrastructure also continues. The ground metro station and the depot are to be put into operation by the end of 2022," Mammadov said.
