Azerbaijani Culture Minister nominates Shusha for cultural capital of Turkic world
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The Azerbaijani city of Shusha has been nominated for the title of the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023, Trend reports, referring to the Twitter publication of Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov.
"I took part in the 38th TURKSOY ministerial meeting in Khiva, Uzbekistan, and spoke about Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the organization, as well as the destruction of historical and cultural monuments in Karabakh and the Patriotic War. I have nominated the city of Shusha for the title of the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023," the publication says.
