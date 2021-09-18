Azerbaijan confirms 2,042 more COVID-19 cases, 3,224 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 15:37
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,042 new COVID-19 cases, 3,224 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept.18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 470,985 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 430,717 of them have recovered, and 6,280 people have died. Currently, 33,988 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,666 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,731,381 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's Shusha holding concert within Int'l Music Festival of famous composer Uzeyir Hajibayli (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to National Music Day on Instagram (PHOTO)
USAID supports citizen engagement in improving infrastructure in Balakan, Gakh and Zagatala (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Report of US Commission on Int'l Religious Freedom is biased - head of Azerbaijani State Committee (PHOTO)
Head of OIC Ombudsman Association talks Armenian genocide against historical and cultural heritage in Karabakh
Russian helicopter service center in Azerbaijan to become a regional hub for major repairs - official