British School in Baku organized IGCSE counseling session for parents and students of Year 10 and Year 11 (PHOTO)

On September 17, the British School in Baku (BSB) organized an IGCSE counseling session for the parents-students of Year 10 and Year 11. The aim of the session is to provide wide information about the importance of the Cambridge IGCSE Programme (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) and the future opportunities which are available at BSB for the students after they complete IGCSE.

The Principal of the Secondary School of BSB, Samra Valiyeva started the session with a warm welcome to all the attendees.

The first half of the counseling session was presented by Ms. Pallavi Thapliyal, Economics and Business teacher at BSB, and the second half by Ms. Trishna Kimtani, Academic Manager of NCUK, Baku and Economics, Business and Accounting teacher at BSB.

During the session, Ms. Pallavi Thapliyal gave detailed information about the Cambridge IGCSE Programme, the main benefits, and the advantages of choosing this program.

As she noticed, that IGCSE is an acronym for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education, a worldwide international certificate taken at middle school just before proceeding to pre-university studies or Advanced Level.

“IGCSE is one of the most prominent examinations in the world today; offered around the globe and setting a benchmark for assessment, achievement, and recognition that is accepted by international universities, educational institutions, and employers worldwide. IGCSE is one of the most popular international certifications for 14 to 16-year-olds. It is recognized by leading universities and employers worldwide and is an international passport to progression and success”.

During her presentation, Ms. Trishna Kimtani explained the opportunities, which are available at BSB after completing IGCSE Programme.

According to her, students at the British School in Baku have the opportunity to study International Foundation Year (for one year) in their home country and get admission to world-renowned universities.

Ms. Trishna Kimtani also informed the parents about the procedure that the British School in Baku follows after the IGCSE Programme.

“After completing these exams, students will be able to progress in three different programs –

Cambridge AS & A-Level, Pre-U, and International Foundation Year (NCUK)”

“The A-Level is a program split into two parts, with one part studied each year with a wide range of subject options where students can choose up to three subjects to complete in two years.

The Pre-U program is designed for the students preparing to apply for the American, European, Turkish, and Azerbaijani universities. It offers the student the opportunity to prepare for the IELTS and SAT exams. The International Foundation Year (NCUK) – is a one-year accelerated foundation program for those preparing for successful admission and obtaining a bachelor’s degree in the world’s top universities.

Ms. Trishna Kimtani noted, that ultimately BSB senior students’ qualifications can open the doors to universities all over the world. From the UK to Germany, Canada to the USA, the Netherlands, and here in Azerbaijan, Cambridge qualifications are universally recognized and welcomed.

The session ended with the thanks note by the parents. Organizers of the IGCSE Counseling Session expressed their hope that all parents, participated in the event, were happy and satisfied with the information which had been provided during the session.