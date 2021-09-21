New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed

A new appointment has been made to the Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Agshin Kamal was appointed the head of the Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School by the relevant order of BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov.

Since his student years, Agshin Kamal has worked as a journalist in various TV and periodical press services.

From 2006 to 2012, he worked in the News Department of Lider TV. From 2012 to 2020, he worked as the department head at Khazar TV, an editor in the News Department, a presenter and a spokesman for the TV channel.

In 2015, Agshin Kamal was awarded the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the order of President Ilham Aliyev for his services to the development of the media in Azerbaijan.