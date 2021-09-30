Bakcell helped young people continue their education during the pandemic

Bakcell and “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association are showing constant support to children deprived of parental care and children and youth from disadvantaged families.

“Supporting uninterrupted education of youth during the COVID-19 pandemic” was yet another project implemented within the frames of this long-term cooperation. Thanks to this initiative, 30 teenagers were able to continue online education during the lockdown. For this purpose, “SOS Children’s Villages” in Baku and Ganja were provided with necessary quantity of computers and the internet connectivity. As a result, academic performance of children living under the organization’s patronage has exceeded the results of the 2018/2019 academic year, i.e. the year before the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has changed the world and we had to find new ways to contribute to education of youth, which is one of the top priorities of our CSR Strategy. We are doing our outmost to enable as many children as possible to have high quality education, they are the future”, says Rainer Rathgeber, Bakcell CEO

It should be noted that since the year 2009, Bakcell supports the children deprived of parental care and children and youth from disadvantaged families within the frames of cooperation with “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association. The “Start and improve your own business” project implemented by Bakcell jointly with the association became the winner of the received “National CSR 2018” award. This project was implemented to help realizing business ideas of young persons living under the patronage of the Association, or graduated from other boarding schools. Young persons, who participated in the project, have established their own businesses with financial support of Bakcell.

Bakcell implements the “Bakcell Stars” CSR program, which is considered to be one of the largest-scale corporate social responsibility programs in the country. The program serves the purpose of supporting and providing equal rights and opportunities to children and youth with special needs and support their complete integration to the society, as well as supporting education and skill improvement of these children and teenagers, helping them prepare for building their own business in the future and improving the well-being.

About SOS Children's Villages Azerbaijan Association Public Union

SOS Children's Villages-Azerbaijan Association was established in 1999 under an agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and SOS Kinderdorf International operating in 137 countries. The official opening ceremony of the Baku SOS Children's Village was held in 2001 with the participation of national leader Heydar Aliyev. In 2005, Ganja SOS Children's Village was established. The main goal of the SOS Children's Villages Azerbaijan Association, which has been operating for 20 years, is to provide family-like care to children and youth deprived of parental care, prevent children from entering institutions and provide social services to families in difficult living conditions.

