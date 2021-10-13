Azerbaijan confirms 1,265 more COVID-19 cases, 868 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,265 new COVID-19 cases, 868 patients have recovered, and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 495,332 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 475,382 of them have recovered, and 6,709 people have died. Currently, 13,241 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,979,535 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 9,654 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO)
Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president
We reject all accusations about Azerbaijan bringing Israel to liberated territories - Azerbaijani president
European Union very actively involved and shows big interest in our transportation potential - President Aliyev
Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO)
Bakcell introduced journalists to latest trends and innovations in mobile telecommunications (PHOTO/VIDEO)