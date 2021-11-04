Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Trend:
Some 45,041 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 4, Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 6,583 citizens, the second one to 9,746 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 28,712 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 9,798,866 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,980,307 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,406,811 - the second dose, and 411,748 people - the booster dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Global Baku Forum important for discussing topical issues in post-COVID period - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador (Exclusive)
Prestige of VIII Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive)
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev
In countries where Azerbaijani gas is supplied, there is no gas price crisis, no one froze from cold - President Aliyev
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev