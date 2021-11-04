Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Some 45,041 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Nov. 4, Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 6,583 citizens, the second one to 9,746 citizens, and the third (booster) dose to 28,712 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,798,866 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,980,307 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,406,811 - the second dose, and 411,748 people - the booster dose.