Azerbaijan confirms 857 more COVID-19 cases, 1,091 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 857 new COVID-19 cases, 1,091 patients have recovered, and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 586,640 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 552,815 of them have recovered, and 7,833 people have died. Currently, 25,992 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,594 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,526,664 tests have been conducted so far.