Vice Rector of Academic ADA University hosts "FemMUN 2021" Model United Nations Simulation Conference at closing ceremony (PHOTO)

Society 30 December 2021 18:55 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

On December 27, 2021, "FemMUN 2021" Model United Nations (MUN) Simulation Conference organized by ADA Model United Nations and “EmpowHERment” clubs was held at ADA University.

The topic of the Conference was "Strengthening women’s meaningful participation in peace and security processes". The aim of the Conference was to bring together local and international students representing various schools and universities.

The Conference was a platform to get practical skills on how to run diplomatic discussions, negotiations, and debates and propose solutions on the topic.

During the opening ceremony, Maryam Majidova, the co-founder of the "GenderHUB Azerbaijan" social platform, and Zarifa Zulfugarova, project coordinator of the UNDP Azerbaijan Office, greeted the participants and delivered a speech. The ceremony proceeded with the welcoming speeches of the Secretary-General of ADAMUN Club, Leyla Mammadzada, and the President of "EmpowHERment" Club, Narmin Taghiyeva.

Following the opening ceremony, three separate committee sessions were held during the day. Participants from various countries took part in fruitful discussions and hot debates regarding the conference topic. At the end of the event, the attendees adopted a resolution comprised of effective solutions to strengthen women’s meaningful participation in peace and security processes.

Affairs at ADA University, Dr. Vafa Kazdal, congratulated the participants on their successful participation in the "FemMUN 2021" Conference. At the end of the ceremony, the most successful participants were awarded certificates on different nominations.

