Serviceman of Azerbaijan's State Border Service kills three comrades and disappears

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

On January 2, at about 18.00 (GMT +4), the Azerbaijani State Border Service received information about the murder of three servicemen on the territory of a separate border unit "Gubadly", Trend reports citing The Prosecutor General's Office.

On the basis of the information received, the Military Prosecutor's Office and the State Border Service examined the scene of the incident, and also carried out other necessary procedural investigative actions.

A preliminary investigation showed that a serviceman of the active military service, junior sergeant Elkhan Avazli, for unknown reasons, opened fire from his service weapon and killed the servicemen of the border post in which he served, senior lieutenant Yusif Ismailov, junior ensign Amil Jalilzadeh and junior ensign Rafail Ibragimov, then threw down his weapon and fled.

At present, measures are being continued to search for Avazli.

The military prosecutor's office of Gubadli opened a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

Additional information on the progress of the investigation will be provided.