Azerbaijan discloses results of monitoring of cultural facilities in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The results of monitoring of cultural facilities in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation have been announced, Trend reports on Jan. 7 referring to the data of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture following the results of activity in 2021.

The Ministry of Culture continued to take the measures in connection with the initial inventory and protection of cultural facilities in connection with the implementation of clause 7.8 of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On organizing temporary special administration in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation" dated October 29, 2020.

During the monitoring, 403 historical and cultural monuments that passed state registration were inspected, as well as 162 historical, architectural and archaeological sites which were not registered by the state were monitored.

Some 864 cultural facilities, including 462 libraries, 348 palaces of culture and clubs, 20 museums, 26 children's music schools, one cinema, two theaters, two galleries, three film clubs were monitored.

The monitoring covers Shusha, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Khojavend, Gubadly, Aghdam, Tartar, Lachin and Kalbajar districts.