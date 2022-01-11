Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11
Trend:
Some 32,735 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,396 citizens, the second one 4,124 citizens and the booster dose – 25,215.
Totally, up until now, 11,531,165 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,187,462 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,699,487 people - the second dose and 1,644,216 people booster dose.
