Azerbaijan starts to broadcast first radio of Turkic-speaking countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the Turkic-speaking countries and is the initiator of many international events to popularize cultures and strengthen the unity of the Turkic peoples.

The new Radio TMB, which will contribute to the development of the interstate information space, began to broadcast in Azerbaijan on February 1, 2022.

Radio TMB 100.5 covers all districts of Azerbaijan, as well as there is broadcasting on the www.100.5fm.az website and the Azerspace1 satellite platform.

The social significance of the Radio TMB project is to spread Azerbaijan’s national idea and tolerance, incline young people to the national values and traditions, draw attention to the modern musical art of the Turkic countries and peoples.

The project of the new radio has been presented by the TMB media group (Türk Millətlər Birliyi – Union of Turkic Countries), which supports the development of projects in the field of information and media aimed at strengthening the solidarity of the Turkic countries and peoples.

The initiative of supporting the mission of uniting Turkic-speaking countries on a cultural platform was also supported by TURKSOY international organization.

TMB media group has been presenting TMB TV channel by broadcasting on Turksat, Intelsat, KazSat and Azerspace1 satellite platforms, as well as via cable channels of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and many OTT \ IPTV platforms since 2011.

TMB TV channel was the initiator of holding TurkVizyon music festival of Turkic-speaking countries since 2013.