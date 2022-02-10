Medium-term goal - to strengthen human capital in Azerbaijan's healthcare sector, ministry says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The goal of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan in the medium term is to strengthen human capital in the healthcare sector, Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing, Trend reports.
Musayev reminded that for the past two years, humanity has been dealing with COVID-19.
He said from the first days of the pandemic, coronavirus patients were provided with existing medical facilities in Azerbaijan.
“Currently, the Health Ministry isn’t the only agency working in the healthcare sector. Steps are planned in the short and medium term to bring our healthcare to fundamentally new level," added the minister.
