Armenia hands over human remains to Azerbaijan - Military Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

So far Armenia has handed over the remains of 147 people to Azerbaijan, Head of the Special Investigations Department at the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emil Taghiyev told Trend.

According to him, since the bodies were buried in mass graves during the First Karabakh War, the remains were in a mixed state.

The head of the department noted that the returned remains were distributed, their examination was conducted with the participation of a forensic medical expert, and appropriate molecular genetic testing was assigned to the identification.

"During the First Karabakh War, 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens went missing. Biological samples taken from family members of the missing are used to identify the remains," Taghiyev said.