The “Italian Night” (PHOTO)

On the May 19 the “Italian Night” event was organized at the European Azerbaijan School Secondary campus.

The event was dedicated to glorify the rich and an ancient Italian culture.

Representatives from Italy Embassy in Azerbaijan, parents, students, and guests from several institutions, and an external agencies took part in the event organized by the initiative of the European Azerbaijan School.

Throughout the event, Italian music and songs were performed by professional singers and students and guests enjoyed delicious Italian cuisine with the assorted menu.