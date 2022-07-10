Azerbaijan confirms 37 more COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Azerbaijan has detected 37 new COVID-19 cases, 35 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,732 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,644 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 369 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,018 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,986,078 tests have been conducted so far.