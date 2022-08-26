Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units comments on possibility of mandatory re-vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. An increase in number of COVID-19 cases has been observed in Azerbaijani lately, which leads to the spread of speculations that by autumn the number of infections will increase even more, and re-vaccination will become mandatory, the head of the working group within the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vasif Aliyev told Trend.

He noted that getting the fourth dose of the vaccine is not mandatory and anyone wishing to get it - can.

"If six months have passed since the last vaccination, then a re-vaccination is possible. Re-vaccination may become mandatory in case of an increase in the number of new cases and hospitalization. With an increase in the number of patients in severe condition, some restrictions may be imposed. Naturally, among these restrictions may be mandatory re-vaccination. But now I don't consider the speculations about mandatory re-vaccination to be real," Aliyev said.