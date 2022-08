BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. An anti-personnel mine exploded in liberated Gubadli district of Azerbaijan on August 30, Trend reports citing the press service of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the explosion, sapper dog handler Najmaddin Huseynov received minor injuries, while the mine-detecting dong was killed.

The incident is under investigation and additional information will be provided to the public.