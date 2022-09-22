...
Azerbaijani-Turkish health business forum to expand countries' cooperation - minister

Society Materials 22 September 2022 11:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani-Turkish health business forum to expand countries' cooperation - minister

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two important centers of power, increasing their influence in the region, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum and exhibition in the field of healthcare, Trend reports.

Koca noted the close cooperation between the two countries also in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope this forum will expand our current cooperation and pave the way for new plans," he added.

