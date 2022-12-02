Work underway to establish Azerbaijani-Turkish University (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The work regarding the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Turkish University is underway, Trend reports.

The information was confirmed to the agency by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education and Science.

After the visit of the delegation led by the Chairman of the Higher Education Council, Erol Ozvar, to Azerbaijan in December 2021, on March 15–17, 2022, the delegation led by Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev visited Turkiye at the invitation of the chairman of the Higher Education Council.

During the visit, discussions were held on the rights and obligations of the parties regarding the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Turkish University.

There are 204 universities in Turkiye and 51 in Azerbaijan.