Azerbaijan's Shusha declared 2023 Cultural Capital of Turkic World (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The official closing ceremony of the "Year of Bursa – 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) took place on December 9, the Public Relations and Information Support Department of the Shusha City State Reserve told Trend.

The cultural capital symbol was given to Azerbaijan's Shusha.

Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality of Bursa Alinur Aktas presented the symbol of the cultural capital to Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Governor of Bursa Yakup Canbolat, Mayor Alinur Aktas noted that declaring Shusha – the cradle of rich history and culture, the birthplace of notable people – the cultural capital of the Turkic states in 2023 is an important part of the history.