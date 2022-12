BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. With the participation of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the registration of the first trees under the project was carried out, number tags were attached to the trunks, Trend reports.

On the initiative of the vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the public association IDEA Leyla Aliyeva, a project on registering and numbering of trees has been launched in Baku.

Will be updated