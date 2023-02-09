Azerbaijan approves action plan on declaring Shusha as “Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" for 2023 (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order approving the "Action Plan for declaring Shusha the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" for 2023," Trend reports.

According to the order, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture has been designated as a coordinating institution for the implementation of the measures envisaged in the Action Plan.

The events envisaged in the Action Plan are going to be financed at the expense of the funds allocated to the relevant executive bodies in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 and other sources not prohibited by law.

The order comes into force on the day of its signing.