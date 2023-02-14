Relatives of Azerbaijani students called on to identify bodies in quake-struck Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Relatives of the Azerbaijani students have been called on to identify the bodies pulled from ruins of the collapsed building in earthquake-struck Türkiye, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Television (AZTV).

"The rescuers found the Turkish and Azerbaijani flags, as well as the Holy Quran, from the rooms where the students lived. This means that the rescuers have come close to the supposed location of the students. It hasn't yet been possible to identify the removed bodies, but the process is still going on," the AZTV report said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. On February 7, Türkiye declared seven days of national mourning for the quake victims.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,974 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.