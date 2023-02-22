Tickets for three stands of Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 already sold out

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Tickets for three stands of the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 have already been sold out, Trend reports citing the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company.

Along with the Philharmonic and Absheron tribunes in Sector B, the Sahil tribune tickets have also been sold out.

Ticket sales for the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held in Baku on April 28-30, are in full swing. More than 50 percent of tickets for the remaining stands have also been sold out.

Currently, tickets are purchased by fans from around 100 countries, including Azerbaijan, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Argentina, India, the US, Mexico. The top three in buying tickets are Azerbaijan, the UK, and the Netherlands.

The first Formula 1 Grand Prix held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit.

A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The event was one of five races to be held on a street circuit during the 2017 Formula One season, along with the Singapore, Monaco, Australian and Canadian Grands Prix. The first Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner was Daniel Ricciardo of Team Red Bull.

The final round of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 took place on June 12. The winner of the Grand Prix was Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team. Sergio Pérez of Team Red Bull came in second and George Russell of Team Mercedes came in third.