Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 cases, 20 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,492 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,229 of them have recovered, and 10,116 people have died. Currently, 147 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,261 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,521,187 tests have been conducted so far.